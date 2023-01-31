Steve Austin Series Reportedly Coming to A&E, Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals

A new Steve Austin series is on the way to A&E, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics reports that a new series titled Stone Cold Takes on America is set to run for 10 weeks from April 9th through June 11th. The series will reportedly begin airing after the new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends ends.

According to the site, the order for the new season of Biography & Rivals is as follows:

The tentative order for the new season of biography episodes airing on Sunday nights is planned as follows:

February 19th: NWO (Legends), Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (Rivals)

February 26th: Jake Roberts (Legends), Undertaker vs. Mankind (Rivals)

March 5th: Chyna (Legends), Rock vs. John Cena (Rivals)

March 12th: Kane (Legends), Triple H vs. Batista (Rivals)

March 19th: Iron Sheik (Legends), Lita vs. Trish Stratus (Rivals)

March 26th: Dusty Rhodes (Legends), Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Rivals)

April 9th: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (Rivals)

April 16th: Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels (Rivals)

Finally, the report notes that after WWE Rivals’ latest run is done, a new run of WWE Most Wanted Treasures will air starting April 23rd (Steve Austin) and April 30th (Degeneration X). Other subjects for the run include Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, the Samoan dynasty, Goldberg, and Kurt Angle.