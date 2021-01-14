wrestling / News
Steve Austin Set to Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Season Three
Steve Austin will be making his first appearance on VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring with the third season premiere. Austin revealed on tonight’s Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, where it was revealed by Jemele Hill that Austin will appear in the season premiere which will focus on the life and death of Brian Pillman. Austin was Pillman’s tag team partner in the Hollywood Blondes in WCW and they were longtime friends. They also had a memorable feud in WWE which included a controversial storyline in which Austin broke into Pillman’s home and Pillman pulled a gun on Austin.
The full announcement from VICE TV is below:
“STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN REVEALS APPEARANCE ON DARK SIDE OF THE RING SEASON 3 AND TALKS RETIREMENT
The former pro-wrestler gets candid on tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports at 11:30 PM ET/PT on VICE TV
On tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill reveals that the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of VICE TV’s highly anticipated Dark Side of the Ring Season 3. The former WWE wrestler also describes his transition into retirement, explaining “it wasn’t easy” and that he “didn’t really have an exit strategy.”
VICE TV has confirmed that Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, which will focus on the career and death of wrestler Brian Pillman.
Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports is a weekly late-night talk series where ride or die friends Jemele Hill and Cari Champion chat with guests and deliver their unapologetic, engaging, and comedic perspectives on issues at the crossroads of politics, pop culture, music and yes, sometimes sports. It airs Thursdays at 11:30 PM EST/PST on VICE TV.
