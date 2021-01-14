Steve Austin Set to Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Season Three

Steve Austin will be making his first appearance on VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring with the third season premiere. Austin revealed on tonight’s Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, where it was revealed by Jemele Hill that Austin will appear in the season premiere which will focus on the life and death of Brian Pillman. Austin was Pillman’s tag team partner in the Hollywood Blondes in WCW and they were longtime friends. They also had a memorable feud in WWE which included a controversial storyline in which Austin broke into Pillman’s home and Pillman pulled a gun on Austin.

The full announcement from VICE TV is below: