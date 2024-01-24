Steve Austin Set to Appear in Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad

– In a post on his Instagram account, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he’ll be appearing in a Super Bowl ad for Kawwasaki. He also shared a photo of him from the ad showing him wear a hilarious mullet wig.

Austin wrote in the caption, “Notice anything different? Yep, it’s the shirt… #BigGame #SB58 #Mullet #SteveAustin #Kawasaki #GoodTimes” You can check out that Instagram post below.

Steve Austin is a brand ambassador for Kawasaki, and he’s previously appeared in an ad for Kawasaki’s Mule SX.

Super Bowl LVIII airs live on Sunday, February 11 on CBS.