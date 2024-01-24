wrestling / News

Steve Austin Set to Appear in Kawasaki Super Bowl Ad

January 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 38 Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dale Earnhardt Jr Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on his Instagram account, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he’ll be appearing in a Super Bowl ad for Kawwasaki. He also shared a photo of him from the ad showing him wear a hilarious mullet wig.

Austin wrote in the caption, “Notice anything different? Yep, it’s the shirt… #BigGame #SB58 #Mullet #SteveAustin #Kawasaki #GoodTimes” You can check out that Instagram post below.

Steve Austin is a brand ambassador for Kawasaki, and he’s previously appeared in an ad for Kawasaki’s Mule SX.

Super Bowl LVIII airs live on Sunday, February 11 on CBS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Steve Austin, Super Bowl, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading