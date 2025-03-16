Steve Austin Set To Appear At WWE World Over WrestleMania Weekend

Steve Austin will be appearing at WWE World in Las Vegas over WrestleMania 41 weekend. WWE announced the news on Sunday, sending out the following press release promoting the appearance:

It’s time to raise some hell – we’re thrilled to announce that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is headed to WWE World! The WWE Hall of Famer will be available for autographs and photo ops on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

VIPs will receive priority presale access to purchase up to two autographs/photo ops starting Monday, March 17 at 11AM ET.

Public on sale will begin Tuesday, March 18 at 11AM ET with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. More WWE Superstars, and opportunities to purchase photos and autographs will be added in the coming weeks.

A valid WWE World admission ticket is required to purchase Superstar autographs and photo ops when they go on sale. Be sure to grab yours before Tuesday!

We can’t wait to see you at WWE World!