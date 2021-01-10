wrestling / News

Steve Austin Set to Appear on A Little Late With Lilly Singh This Week

January 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Straight Up Steve Austin

NBC announced that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be appearing on A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Thursday, January 14. He will be promoting the new season of his USA Network reality show, Straight Up Steve Austin.

