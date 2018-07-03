Steve Austin Talks Helping Younger Talents, Praises Bayley

During his appearance on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Steve Austin spoke about helping out younger talents, and shared some words of praise for Bayley…

On why he remains humble: “That’s how our parents raised us. Do your chores, put in hard work, do your best work, and like Dad used to say, ‘Steve, if you can do something, don’t half-ass it. Do it right the first time. If you’re going to do something, give it everything you’ve got.’ It wasn’t like they constantly preached to us, ‘Hey, stay humble’. That’s just who and what my mom and dad were. They put in hard work and they raised us to understand and respect work and your chores and that nobody rides for free.”

On why it was his duty to help younger talent: “When Stone Cold got hot, it came from l, (I was a heel), but it came from a place of anger and rage and being pissed off and being held back and wanting to get my shot and man I was going to get to the damn top no matter what it took. So I see these people in the system, in the trenches and want to be able to help them get to the next level. Not everyone is going to understand what you’re talking about or whatever percentage they can use, I just feel like it’s any veteran’s responsibility to help pass knowledge onto the younger cats in the business.”

On his favorite rising Superstars: “The things that I preach, as far as from the basics to get over, you need to learn how to work, but its intensity, it’s a mean streak as a heel or babyface, and its fire. Ronda Rousey has that fire to no end, she has that intensity to no end. Bayley, this absolute sweetheart, I love Bayley. All of a sudden she shows this damn fire and this mean streak. Her and Sasha have such great chemistry and I love Sasha [Banks] as a heel more. I love both those women.”