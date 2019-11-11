WWE News: Steve Austin Teases Announcement Coming Soon, Fan Designs Steve Austin Cleats, Fan Imitates Kyle O’Reilly At Wedding

– Steve Austin is on Twitter promoting a ‘special announcement’ coming soon. It’s possible this could be his new WWE Network series that the WWE is rumored to be developing.

He wrote: “Bottom Line: Kick ass announcement coming real soon. #HellYeah”

– Speaking of Steve Austin, a fan designed special cleats featuring his likeness.

Check out these incredible custom @steveaustinBSR cleats designed by @MACHE275!@stefondiggs will be wearing these for tonight's @Vikings game in Dallas…the perfect place to honor the #TexasRattlesnake! pic.twitter.com/yy33DW4Lxy — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2019

– Another fan played air guitar on a championship belt at his wedding, similar to Kyle O’Reilly in NXT (or Hollywood Hogan in WCW if you’re older):