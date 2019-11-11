wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Teases Announcement Coming Soon, Fan Designs Steve Austin Cleats, Fan Imitates Kyle O’Reilly At Wedding

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin RAW

– Steve Austin is on Twitter promoting a ‘special announcement’ coming soon. It’s possible this could be his new WWE Network series that the WWE is rumored to be developing.

He wrote: “Bottom Line: Kick ass announcement coming real soon. #HellYeah

– Speaking of Steve Austin, a fan designed special cleats featuring his likeness.

– Another fan played air guitar on a championship belt at his wedding, similar to Kyle O’Reilly in NXT (or Hollywood Hogan in WCW if you’re older):

