WWE News: Steve Austin Teases Announcement Coming Soon, Fan Designs Steve Austin Cleats, Fan Imitates Kyle O’Reilly At Wedding
– Steve Austin is on Twitter promoting a ‘special announcement’ coming soon. It’s possible this could be his new WWE Network series that the WWE is rumored to be developing.
He wrote: “Bottom Line: Kick ass announcement coming real soon. #HellYeah”
Bottom Line: Kick ass announcement coming real soon. #HellYeah pic.twitter.com/HV3EcjBlPs
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) November 10, 2019
– Speaking of Steve Austin, a fan designed special cleats featuring his likeness.
Check out these incredible custom @steveaustinBSR cleats designed by @MACHE275!@stefondiggs will be wearing these for tonight's @Vikings game in Dallas…the perfect place to honor the #TexasRattlesnake! pic.twitter.com/yy33DW4Lxy
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2019
– Another fan played air guitar on a championship belt at his wedding, similar to Kyle O’Reilly in NXT (or Hollywood Hogan in WCW if you’re older):
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
What an ENTRANCE!@AdamColePro @KORcombat @theBobbyFish @roderickstrong https://t.co/S6c6iLp6Rp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 10, 2019
