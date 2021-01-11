Steve Austin On The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe, Broken Skull Sessions Interviews, Straight Up Steve Austin Season Two

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Steve Austin discussed The Undertaker breaking kayfabe, their conversation on Broken Skull Sessions, the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Steve Austin on the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin: “We’re happy about season one, but it’s been a long time since that time. We got pushed like everybody else did because of COVID. I’m just hoping we can find our market. We kicked ass in the ratings last year and we followed a great show in Monday Night RAW, where I come from. It’s my home, and my home is on the USA Network. I hope we can reconnect with the audience. We have a killer list of guests for this year and a bunch of shenanigans, adrenaline, octane, and everything else you can do on the show. I hope we find them again.”

On the Undertaker finally breaking kayfabe and whether he had a problem with it: “I can appreciate what you’re saying and to finally say after 30 years, ‘Believe it or not, I’m a human being.’ That’s the way I look at it. I’m as big a fan of the business as anybody. I understand kayfabe, and I understand protecting the business. But when it’s time to ride off into the sunset, if Mark Callaway never talked about being the Undertaker – why shouldn’t he have the opportunity to do that just like anybody else? He can’t be the Undertaker anymore. He can make an appearance on RAW or whatever, but now it’s time to live his life, and the majority of his life was being that guy. I think it’s great for him to do it. It doesn’t bother me in the least because, hell, I’ve done it. I think it’s outstanding.”

On getting to learn more about Undertaker outside of the ring: “Like I said in that first time on the show, I said, ‘Man, I’ve known you for a long time, but I don’t know you very well.’ That was a shoot. He came back on that second time and we started drinking a couple of beers. It wasn’t about him letting his guard down. Mark is a smart, smart guy. He was more comfortable with me on the second go-around because it’s just two grizzled veterans from Texas who have spent a lifetime – him longer than me – in love with the business of pro wrestling and performing at the highest level. Now, we’re sitting there talking shop – not inside shop – and trading stories and reliving some good times.”

