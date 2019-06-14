AEW News: Steve Austin To Interview Tony Khan For His Podcast, AEW Trends After All Out Sells Out, AEW Stars React To Sell Out

– Stone Cold Steve Austin announced on Twitter that when his podcast returns on June 18, he will interview AEW President/CEO Tony Khan.

Steve Austin Show returns on June 18 with my conversation with @AEWrestling President/CEO Tony Khan. We talk #AEWDoN and all things Pro Wrestling. @podcastone iTunes pic.twitter.com/llBfyRrgml — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 14, 2019

– AEW trended on Twitter after All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes.

– Speaking of, several AEW stars reacted to the news on Twitter.

You guys are the best. #ALLOUT — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) June 14, 2019

Speechless. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) June 14, 2019

Now that #AEWALLOUT has sold out in 15 minutes! My next question is should we do another #SCUALLNIGHT after party?? — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 14, 2019

Landed it Pittsburgh to find #AllOut is #SoldOut! Thank you to all the fans who purchased tickets! 🙌🏻 #15minutes https://t.co/VhJP9FUnOQ — Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) June 14, 2019