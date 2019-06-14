wrestling / News
AEW News: Steve Austin To Interview Tony Khan For His Podcast, AEW Trends After All Out Sells Out, AEW Stars React To Sell Out
– Stone Cold Steve Austin announced on Twitter that when his podcast returns on June 18, he will interview AEW President/CEO Tony Khan.
Steve Austin Show returns on June 18 with my conversation with @AEWrestling President/CEO Tony Khan. We talk #AEWDoN and all things Pro Wrestling. @podcastone iTunes pic.twitter.com/llBfyRrgml
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 14, 2019
– AEW trended on Twitter after All Out sold out in only fifteen minutes.
– Speaking of, several AEW stars reacted to the news on Twitter.
You guys are the best. #ALLOUT
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) June 14, 2019
Speechless.
— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) June 14, 2019
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 14, 2019
SOLD. OUT. 🙌🏻
Fuck yeah. @AEWrestling #ALLOUT
— Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) June 14, 2019
Boom!
Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/29Hp3efl3r
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 14, 2019
#sellouts Thank you to the @AEWrestling faithful! See you at #AllOut in Chicago (TWTWEBI) pic.twitter.com/OoKjcb5T8x
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 14, 2019
Now that #AEWALLOUT has sold out in 15 minutes! My next question is should we do another #SCUALLNIGHT after party??
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 14, 2019
Landed it Pittsburgh to find #AllOut is #SoldOut! Thank you to all the fans who purchased tickets! 🙌🏻 #15minutes https://t.co/VhJP9FUnOQ
— Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) June 14, 2019
Thank you 🙏🏾 can’t wait to party with you guys!!! https://t.co/Gz1qSpmOrS
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 14, 2019
