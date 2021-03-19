Steve Austin To Take Part In Matthew McConaughey’s Benefit For Texas

WWE has announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin will take part in Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ charity benefit, which will help those affected by the winter storm earlier this year. The announcement reads:

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be a part of the “We’re Texas” virtual charity benefit hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey. Through the Just Keep Living Foundation Texas Relief Fund, the all-star event will raise funds to help those affected by the Winter storm in Texas on Sunday, March 21 at 8/7 C.

The virtual event will be streamed on McConaughey’s youtube.com/MatthewMcConaughey channel and exclusively broadcast in Texas on Spectrum News 1 (check local listings) on Sunday, March 21 at 8/7 C. It will include musical performances by Texas natives, residents and supporters including Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Willie Nelson; and include special appearances from Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Jordan Spieth, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Troy Aikman and more.

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” said McConaughey. “After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them. The We’re Texas Virtual Event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time.”

The virtual event is brought to you by generous contributions from founding sponsors Dell Technologies, Reliant (an NRG company) and Salesforce, as well as support from American Airlines, Austin FC, Bumble, Camping World, Chris Parvin & White Rhino Coffee, Dallas Cowboys, Gallery Furniture, HEB, Lincoln, Mark Cuban, The Moody Foundation, Q2, Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Troy Aikman, Waste Management and Wood Foundation.

To view the benefit concert and donate, log in to youtube.com/MatthewMcConaughey on March 21 at at 8/7 C, or visit jklivinFoundation.org to donate or learn other ways to help prior. Please follow @OfficiallyMcConaughey on Instagram and @McConaughey on Twitter for updates.