Steve Austin Tweets on Raw Experience, The Rock Praises AJ Styles’ Sell Job of Stunner, Styles Responds

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on Raw last night. After the show went off the air, he called AJ Styles out to the ring and praised the man. Then he gave Styles and beer and toasted him before hitting Styles with a Stone Cold Stunner. Following the event, Steve Austin wrote on giving AJ the Stunner via Twitter. Also, The Rock chimed in, and AJ Styles responded. You can check out that exchange below.

Initially, Steve Austin wrote, “AJ-Don’t you ever run down the name of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Especially @TheGarden. #DTA” The Rock then wrote in response, “Yeah AJ – YOU HEAR HIM TALKIN TO YOU HILLBILLY BOY!!!! (lil’ inside attitude era joke). Real talk that Stunner back bump, flip into a scissors [emoji] sell was a thing of beauty [emoji] Way to bring the house down boys!”

Austin replied to The Rock’s tweet by writing, “[laugh emoji x 3] #twotimes for the #goodtimes.” Later, AJ Styles wrote in response to The Rock, “I’m a redneck Dwayne! There is a big difference.”

Additionally, Austin shared more thoughts on AJ Styles and his Raw experience at Madison Square Garden last night. He stated, “Oh Hell Yeah!!! And a shout out to my buddy @SalVulcano @AJStylesOrg and I might not see eye to eye, but I’ll give credit where credit is due-when the bell rings, that guy is [fire]”

Later, he tweeted the following: “I had the time of my life! What a blast. Thanks to everybody @TheGarden The Fans and @WWE and everybody who watched at home. There is NOTHING like being in a ring and having fun. Great seeing the present and future superstars!”

