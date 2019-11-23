Steve Austin Reflects on His Attitude Era Feuds With The Undertaker, How The Undertaker Will Catch People Off Guard in Broken Skull Sessions

– Newsweek recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was promoting the premiere episode of The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, which will feature a talk with The Undertaker. You can check out some highlights below.

Austin on his work with The Undertaker during the Attitude Era: “When we were working heading into Summerslam 98 in the Highway to Hell, we were working matches and angles all the time. I worked with him and Kane in a handicap match, all of that stuff. I remember the work and I remember dealing with Undertaker, but now listening to Mark, we didn’t get into each other’s personal lives. I didn’t know some of the things he liked whether it was hunting or fishing or whatever. I was doing my thing, and I was very business-oriented. I had my blinders on, and I was trying to stay hot and stay afloat, and he was doing the same thing making those adjustments.”

Austin on The Undertaker being a good storyteller: “You ask [Mark] a question and he’s a storyteller. He likes to talk, and you would never know that watching the Undertaker. Most of the time he was choke slamming, giving someone the Last Ride or the Tombstone Piledriver. It was a long story short and usually a bad ending. When you sit across from the guy he’s not in character. He’s smiling and he’s laughing. And I’ve seen him laugh and smile before backstage, but he’s a breath of fresh air.”

Austin on how laid back The Undertaker really is: “You’re used to hearing him as The Undertaker. That’s one of the biggest things people used to ask is if he was alive or dead. That’s how shielded this guy was. People at the airport would ask if he was alive or dead. Well he’s alive, and he has a regular voice, and he’s a very charismatic and engaging guy. And very down to earth. You’ll enjoy the conversation, and [it will] catch a lot of people off guard because of how laid back he is.”

Steve Austin on filming the show in his LA studio: “Not only do I get to be in my stomping grounds where I do my audio podcast, which is normally just me and my guest across each other from a table and nobody else, but all of a sudden you throw in a couple of cameras and sound guys and things get amped up a little bit, and the adrenaline starts to go up. It’s different. It’s much more relaxed.”