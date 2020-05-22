WWE News: Steve Austin On Asking Undertaker Permission To Use Skull Logo, Gronk Shows Off 24/7 Title, Rock on Fundraiser

– Steve Austin recalls having to ask The Undertaker for permission to use the iconic skull logo in the midst of creating his first Austin 3:16 shirt in this bonus scene from Undertaker: The Last Ride.

– The Rock appeared on the 6th annual NBC Red Nose Day fundraiser special last night. Red Nose Day works to end childhood poverty.

– Rob Gronkowski showed off the WWE 24/7 title while on Late Late Show with James Corden last night.