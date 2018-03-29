Steve Austin and Vince Russo Recall Brian Pillman’s ECW Promo, Pillman’s Drive to Succeed

– Steve Austin and Vince Russo discussed Brian Pillman on the latest episode of the Steve Austin Show. Highlights are below (via Wrestling Inc):

Russo on Brian Pillman: “I mean, bro, you look at ‘Flyin” Brian Pillman with his little bengal trunks, you would have never in a million years thought that this guy was inside.” Russo said, “something had to happen, bro, personally or professionally, something had to snap in here because he went from ‘Flyin” Brian Pillman to a totally different person. I don’t know what was going on in his life at the time.”

Austin on Pilman’s drive to succeed: “Brian knew he had the kids at the house and that was always at the forefront of his mind, being able to take care of the kids and pay all the bills. He knew that his contract was coming up and he had to find a way to increase his value. All the guys that we there, that were in place, power positions, Eric Bischoff was running the show. He started studying people like Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk. Some of the wide-eyed mannerisms, this cadence, delivery, like that, I do believe he studied a few other guys. He was reading about, I think, a few serial killers, and reading about some old guys that came about in the carnival days, and the art of the work.”

Austin on Pillman’s famous ECW promo: “I don’t know where he was in his head because once you leave a territory and get on a single’s roll, you’re embarking on a different journey and you’ve got the blinders on. I had the blinders on when it was time to do the ‘Ringmaster’ thing and when it was time to do the ‘Stone Cold’ thing, I was starting to get traction when he first came in. He’d already dropped that bomb in ECW and I don’t know exactly where he was at with respect to at a personal level, at a marital level, at a drug use level, or what. But, obviously, as we rode down the road, me, him, and Raven, he was in the back reading vocabulary books trying to increase his vocabulary. He was one of the smartest guys in the locker room to begin with and he was a guy that put the work in.”

Russo on the promo: “If this guy was that good, he’d be in Hollywood. He’d be a leading man making millions of dollars a picture because no wrestler could be that good! So then, you start thinking about ‘Okay, there is something really wrong with this guy.’ But it’s like [Austin] said, bro, the facials, the cadence, the level of voice, the choice of words, I mean, bro, when you tell me [how old the promo is], it blows my mind! He was doing exactly what they were accusing him of, bro, which was absolutely brilliant! And once he called them out on the [‘don’t work us’] sign, you could look at them and now they’re pissed at him. Now the smart marks are legitimately not becoming part of the show, they’re legitimately pissed.”