Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event, Natalya Reacts

Stone Cold Steve Austin was backstage at last night’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Reno, Nevada. In a post on Twitter, Natalya reacted to seeing him and the two shared kind words.

She wrote: “The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly.”

Austin replied: “Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.”

The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. ❤️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2022