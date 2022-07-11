wrestling / News
Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event, Natalya Reacts
Stone Cold Steve Austin was backstage at last night’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Reno, Nevada. In a post on Twitter, Natalya reacted to seeing him and the two shared kind words.
She wrote: “The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly.”
Austin replied: “Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.”
The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. ❤️
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2022
Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 11, 2022
