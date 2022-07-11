wrestling / News

Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event, Natalya Reacts

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin was backstage at last night’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Reno, Nevada. In a post on Twitter, Natalya reacted to seeing him and the two shared kind words.

She wrote: “The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly.

Austin replied: “Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.

article topics :

Steve Austin, Joseph Lee

