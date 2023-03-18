Steve Austin Wasn’t A Fan of His Wrestlemania Match with Shawn Michaels

During an appearance on UpUpDownDown (via Fightful, Stone Cold Steve Austin said he wasn’t a big fan of his Wrestlemania 14 match with Shawn Michaels. The match was HBK’s last for four years and resulted in Austin’s first WWE title win.

He said: “It was special because it was my first title, my world title, so that was a big deal for me as it was for everybody. The match, on a 1-5, a 2. Shawn and I consider… from bell to bell, I consider Shawn to have [no flaws]. Now Bret, as far as realism, you can’t top him. Flair is my traveling world champion, he’s the man. But from bell to bell, talent wise, nobody can lace Shawn Michaels boots. So to go out there and have a lackluster match with him at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania… It was cool being out there with Mike [Tyson]. Me and Shawn could have had a way better match, but he was in a bad place, he was injured. I was just red hot. I hated that match and I loved Shawn and I have the utmost respect for him, but I don’t consider that to be a good match at all. I remember walking to the back and I told Vince, ‘Hey man, that match was the [shits].’ He just patted me [on the back] and [went] ‘We’ll get it tomorrow on Raw.’ Yeah, it wasn’t about the match, it was about transferring that title. I think Shawn was in a real tough place personally and [he was] in a lot of pain. It was a funky match. I didn’t know if he was even gonna walk to the ring. I didn’t know if he wanted to walk to the ring.“