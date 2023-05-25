Steve Austin Wasn’t Shocked By WWE’s Sale To Endeavor

Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE has been the big story of 2023, but Steve Austin says he wasn’t shocked by the news. During his appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Austin was asked by Jimmy Traina about the news and says that the deal is one that makes sense.

“I wasn’t shocked at all,” Austin said (per Wrestling Inc). “It had been in the grapevine, and it happened, and it kind of made sense. UFC did it, so why not WWE?”

He added, “Triple H went out and cut that promo saying they’re not going anywhere, meaning the people that are running WWE. I think it needs to come from a wrestling-minded family type thing, or those key players. That’s a tricky business. Not everybody with a television background walks into the wrestling industry or the sports industry and can produce great results. So you keep the people running it that do because they know their fanbase as well as anybody.”