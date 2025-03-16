Steve Austin Explains Why He Wouldn’t Give John Cena Advice About His Heel Turn

Steve Austin says he has no advice for John Cena regarding his heel turn, and for a pretty understandable reason. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked in his interview with Sports Illustrated about Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber, and Austin said he didn’t have advice for Cena due to his own (in)famous heel turn not working out particularly well.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Austin said about giving Cena advice (per Fightful). “I loved working heel when I was in WCW. I loved working heel when I first came into WWE because that was a true heel. When I turned heel at WrestleMania 17, the people didn’t want me to turn heel. It was a forced turn. It was my idea. Vince always likes to do something big on a WrestleMania. He didn’t do anything big. So I suggested that and he said okay, but it was a s**t move. People weren’t ready for it. People didn’t want it. I liked working heel. I just figured it would go over like gangbusters. So the heel I was trying to be was, you know, and trying to be so hated, so much, so fast. I think I tried too hard.”

He continued, “When I look back at it, sure, I got to push the creative envelope and do a lot of things that were cool or whatever, and push the envelope in a different direction and go out on a limb, but people didn’t want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So I don’t think that I’m in a position where I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin.”

Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41, and the two will both be in the building for Monday’s episode of Raw.