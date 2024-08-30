Steve Austin Is Open To Appearing at Wrestlemania 41 if It Makes Sense

In an interview with Fox News, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about the possibility of appearing at Wrestlemania 41 next year, which he’s open to doing. He previously teased an appearance earlier this month, as the event takes place in Las Vegas, where he currently lives. Here are highlights:

On not showing up at Wrestlemania 40: “I’m totally reality based, but I think it’s a young man’s sport. [WrestleMania 40] was in Philly – too far to go. Kind of out of my wheelhouse. I don’t leave Nevada if I don’t have to.”

On teasing a Wrestlemania 41 appearance: “I said something about it this year just because it’s 400 miles down the road. I do spend several trips a year in Las Vegas, so, to think that WWE’s biggest signature pay-per-view event is 400 miles away, in a state that I live in, that I’m going to be there, make a couple of appearances, I’ll be promoting my beer if they, WWE, reached out sand said, ‘Hey, maybe you want to do something,’ I’d be happy to do it as long as it makes sense.’”

On the possibility of one more match: “But to get in there, put trunks on, and to try and be the guy that I once was … I did that, two years ago and tried to do something but I never had a ring to practice in. [Hulk Hogan] hit it right on the head where he goes, ‘Well, he’s not calloused up. His body isn’t going to be ready for what he feels.’ Undertaker hit it right on the head when he said his timing was not going to be there, which it wasn’t, because I didn’t have any timing. Triple H hit it right on the head where he goes you never go out there, you never know what you’re going to go out there with because you don’t know what you have. You haven’t been in a ring in 20 years. And I didn’t know what I had. But there’s so much going on. They got such a stacked roster with so many great superstars these days that they’re not going to have any problem filling two nights of entertainment. But if I got out there and be a part of it on one hand and do something positive that works for the company and works for what they want to do, and it satisfied a crowd, I’d be happy to.”