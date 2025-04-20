Steve Austin Says The WWE Hall of Fame Should Be a Bit Shorter, Start Earlier

Steve Austin says WWE might want to shorten up the Hall of Fame ceremony and air it a little earlier next time around. The ceremony took place on Friday night and ran around three and a half hour after a 1 AM ET/10 PM PT start time, something that was a big discussion point for the show. Austin appeared at a WWE World panel (as filmed by Ten Count Media) and was asked what he’s learned recently, pointing to the ceremony as his example.

“I learned that the Hall of Fame ought to be a little bit shorter than what it was, and it might start about three or four hours sooner,” Austin said (per Fightful). “I got to bed about 3:15, call it 3:16. I live in Nevada, I’m a hermit. I don’t hang out with a whole lot of people, so once I hang out with a lot of people, I have to decompress and do my own thing.”

He continued, “I drank a beer and had a little bit of a bottle of wine left. I chilled out and finally went to sleep. When that alarm clock went off, I was red-eyed and drunk. I said, ‘Man what the F.'”

Austin and Bret Hart’s WrestleMania 13 match was inducted as the first WWE Immortal Moment at the show.