In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Steve Austin spoke about the upcoming Netflix series WWE Unreal, which he wasn’t enthusiastic about seeing. The show promises to go behind-the-scenes into the writers room of WWE, which Austin says he’s not interested in.

He said on WWE: Unreal: “That’s where I’m a little old school on that. I’m a big magic fan, but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don’t want him to tell me how he does it, I want to figure out how he does it. If I can’t, then I’ll keep wondering and keep watching. Don’t tell me how he’s doing it, let’s see if I can figure it out myself. I know it’s not magic, it’s an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion.”