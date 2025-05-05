wrestling / News

Steve Austin Comments on WWE Unreal, Says He Doesn’t Want To See Cameras in Writers Room

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Steve Austin spoke about the upcoming Netflix series WWE Unreal, which he wasn’t enthusiastic about seeing. The show promises to go behind-the-scenes into the writers room of WWE, which Austin says he’s not interested in.

He said on WWE: Unreal: “That’s where I’m a little old school on that. I’m a big magic fan, but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don’t want him to tell me how he does it, I want to figure out how he does it. If I can’t, then I’ll keep wondering and keep watching. Don’t tell me how he’s doing it, let’s see if I can figure it out myself. I know it’s not magic, it’s an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Steve Austin, WWE: Unreal, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading