wrestling / News
Steve Austin Comments on WWE Unreal, Says He Doesn’t Want To See Cameras in Writers Room
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Steve Austin spoke about the upcoming Netflix series WWE Unreal, which he wasn’t enthusiastic about seeing. The show promises to go behind-the-scenes into the writers room of WWE, which Austin says he’s not interested in.
He said on WWE: Unreal: “That’s where I’m a little old school on that. I’m a big magic fan, but if Harry Houdini is still around, I don’t want him to tell me how he does it, I want to figure out how he does it. If I can’t, then I’ll keep wondering and keep watching. Don’t tell me how he’s doing it, let’s see if I can figure it out myself. I know it’s not magic, it’s an illusion, but let me keep wondering about that illusion.”
More Trending Stories
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses