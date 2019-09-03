wrestling / News
Steve Austin’s Role Set For Next Week’s Raw
– We now know what Steve Austin’s role on next week’s episode of Raw will be. During Monday’s episode of Raw, it was revealed that Austin will moderate next week’s contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.
Rollins and Strowman were set to have their contract signing in the opening segment of tonight’s Raw, but The O.C. came out and disrupted the proceedings, angry that AJ Styles wasn’t getting a shot at the title and that Anderson and Gallows weren’t getting their shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships. The contract got ripped up by The O.C. during the segment.
Raw takes place from Madison Square Garden and airs live on USA Network.
I got an idea. Next week on #Raw, let’s complete this Championship Contract Signing, only this time it’ll be moderated by good ol’ #StoneCold @steveaustinBSR. And that’s the bottom line cause I said so. #WWEMSG
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019
OH HELL YEAH.#RAW @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/KOH9blH8di
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
BUSINESS IS ABOUT TO PICK UP.@steveaustinBSR WILL moderate the #UniversalChampionship Contract Signing for #WWEClash of Champions NEXT WEEK on #RAW between @WWERollins and @BraunStrowman! pic.twitter.com/MxJ2wOPpbu
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2019
