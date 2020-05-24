Steve Cook, 411 Alumni & More Pay Tribute to Larry Csonka on PWPonderings Podcast

Current and former 411 contributors, plus Malcolm Bivens and more, paid tribute to the late Larry Csonka in the latest PWPonderings Indie Wrestling Podcast. You can listen to the podcast below, which features Jerome Cusson, Kevin Ford, Ryan Rozanski, Ari Berenstein, Steve Cook, NXT manager Malcolm Bivens and more. It is described as follows:

One of the last DMs Larry Csonka ever sent to the host of this tribute podcast, Jerome Cusson, was a pretty offensive quote said by legendary UWF promoter Herb Abrams. In that spirit (and not using the direct phrase), this is a nearly three hour tribute to one Larry Csonka. Former 411 writers Kevin Ford, Ryan Rozanski, and Ari Berenstein reflect on their fond memories working with and for him. Current 411 contributor Steve Cook discusses his long-time friendship. Current NXT Manager Malcolm Bivens (also known as Stokely Hathaway in another life) talks about what Larry meant to him as a reviewer and lover of wrestling. Also, a mystery guest very close to Larry opens the podcast with a wonderful tribute and provides a couple of memories of their own later on. The last 90 minutes features an interview from April 2014 as Kevin Ford had Larry on his own podcast, “Fan to Fan” where they discussed wrestling and family.

As a reminder, Larry’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money that will go towards supporting his daughters. If you can make a donation, please do consider it.