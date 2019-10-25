WWE News: Steve Cutler Hypes NXT Plane Pull, Jack Gallagher Returns to NXT Arena, New T-Shirts

– Steve Cutler posted to NXT to hype this year’s NXT Plane Pull. The team is doing their annual charity pull as part of the Special Olympics:

Join the Forgotten Sons and the rest of the @WWENXT superstars on Nov. 2. Lets see who can pull a 50 ton United aircraft 15 feet the fastest. Donate to our team at https://t.co/YQZM5kcn4q@soflinfo @WWECommunity — Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) October 25, 2019

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted video of Jack Gallagher discussing his return to the NXT Arena and the Cruiserweight division being featured on USA Network:

– WWE Shop has new T-shirts for Tyson Fury and Bayley that you can see here.