WWE News: Steve Cutler Hypes NXT Plane Pull, Jack Gallagher Returns to NXT Arena, New T-Shirts

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Cutler

– Steve Cutler posted to NXT to hype this year’s NXT Plane Pull. The team is doing their annual charity pull as part of the Special Olympics:

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted video of Jack Gallagher discussing his return to the NXT Arena and the Cruiserweight division being featured on USA Network:

– WWE Shop has new T-shirts for Tyson Fury and Bayley that you can see here.

Jack Gallagher, NXT, Steve Cutler

