wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Cutler Hypes NXT Plane Pull, Jack Gallagher Returns to NXT Arena, New T-Shirts
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Steve Cutler posted to NXT to hype this year’s NXT Plane Pull. The team is doing their annual charity pull as part of the Special Olympics:
Join the Forgotten Sons and the rest of the @WWENXT superstars on Nov. 2. Lets see who can pull a 50 ton United aircraft 15 feet the fastest. Donate to our team at https://t.co/YQZM5kcn4q@soflinfo @WWECommunity
— Steve Cutler (@SteveCutlerWWE) October 25, 2019
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted video of Jack Gallagher discussing his return to the NXT Arena and the Cruiserweight division being featured on USA Network:
– WWE Shop has new T-shirts for Tyson Fury and Bayley that you can see here.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore