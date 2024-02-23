Steve Maclin On His 2024 Goals, Wants To Hit PWI 500 ‘Upper Echelon’

Steve Maclin is looking to expand his wrestling footprint in 2024 and climb the rankings in the PWI 500. The TNA star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his 2024 goals: “I don’t know. I’m taking it a day at a time. I tell everybody my next match is the one I worry about. That’s just how I take things, because I try to put everything creatively into storylines and each match I go to. This week coming up, obviously it’s past when this airs, but with the tapings in Orlando, I’m going to Puerto Rico the next day. I have an open challenge that was just put out with the Colons in WWC and that’s my first time in Puerto Rico. I want to get global. I want to go to Japan. I’m going over to the UK in April. I have dates set up for that. They’re gonna be announced more now as well, if you follow me on Twitter and Instagram. They’ll be posted there as well. I’m lookingforward to getting out there.”

on wanting to make it to the top part of the PWI 500: “Everybody talks about the top 500. It’s cool to have that ranking, but it’s—not a goal—but it’s cool to be in that upper echelon where your name is talked about. ‘Cause that’s what we all work for. We want to be a top guy, at least I do. I’ve always seen myself that way. I want to be presented that way. I think with TNA, they’ve done a ton of great job in helping me in that way. I’m grateful for it, but it’s also me backing up what I do and what I can do in the ring.”