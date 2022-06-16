Steve Maclin Appreciates The Trust That Impact Wrestling Has Put In Him

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin spoke about his run with Impact Wrestling so far and appreciating the company putting their trust in him. Here are highlights:

On the past year of his career: “I’m already lucky that IMPACT! has given me this platform to show me skills and what I knew I was the whole time. Now I’m building that confidence as well on myself, which is actually another level for me because it’s good to have these matches with a Sabin and a Jay White, having with Ishii and getting that door now to open up a little bit for New Japan down the road. I’m having a blast. You know I love pro wrestling.”

On Impact putting their trust and confidence in him: “I appreciate the confidence they have in me to put me in that position.That’s one of those things where I know I can step up when needed and that’s all I’ve been doing since I’ve been here. As soon as they hand me the ball, I’m running with it. There’s nothing to stop me.”

On the Impact creative process: “Yeah, it’s [much more] relaxed here. It’s [much more] sit here, throw ideas, they get the creative process they understand and we have communication. WWE has their style. That’s just the way they work. They’re an entertainment company. They have what they want and what Vince wants. It trickles down and that’s how it works. You have your input here and there, but if you’re at IMPACT, it’s [much more] open and very more back and forth conversation like, ‘Hey, I have this idea. How does this work?’ If [Vince] says no, ‘Okay, cool. What’s your thoughts?’ You just feed off each other.”

On adjusting to how the company works: “No, it’s just, like I said, [much more] relaxed. It’s been fun where I’ve got to know the producers. I’ve got to know the coaches that are here to help behind the scenes. I know Scott. It’s just communications is what it comes down to. It’s a smaller bubble and WWE, like I said, is an entertainment company where what Vince wants Vince wants and that’s how it’s going to go. It’s his show. Here it’s very open.”