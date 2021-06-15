wrestling / News

Steve Maclin Debut & Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

– Impact Wrestling has announced some new matchups for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Steve Maclin will be making his debut. Also, NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima faces Rhino in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino
* Steve Maclin debut
* Sami Callihan to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Rhino, Satoshi Kojima, Steve Maclin, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading