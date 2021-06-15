wrestling / News
Steve Maclin Debut & Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced some new matchups for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Steve Maclin will be making his debut. Also, NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima faces Rhino in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino
* Steve Maclin debut
* Sami Callihan to appear
.@cozy_lariat faces @Rhyno313 THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV – if Kojima wins, he and @TheEddieEdwards get a Tag Team Title match! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/X6g8OiI2mp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 14, 2021
.@SteveMaclin makes his in-ring debut THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gPChMqnhty
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan Shares ‘Texts’ With Scott D’Amore, Says He’s Coming to Impact This Week
- Maria Kanellis Also Got Trash Bag Treatment, Says WWE Should Do Exit Interviews With Talent
- Scott Hall Recalls Making His WCW Nitro Debut, His Reaction To Hulk Hogan As Third Man In nWo
- Bruce Pruchard On The Undertaker Waiting For Shawn Michaels After WrestleMania 14 Main Event, Original Idea For Inferno Match