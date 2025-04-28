wrestling / News
Steve Maclin Defeats Eric Young, Keeps Hold On International Title At TNA Rebellion
Steve Maclin’s first defense of his TNA International Championship is in the books as he retained against Eric Young at TNA Rebellion. Maclin picked up the win against Young on Sunday’s PPV in his first defense since winning the title at Unbreakable.
After the match, the Northern Armory came down and attacked Maclin along with Young and hung him over the top rope with a chain. Maclin won the title in a three-way match against Young and AJ Francis at Unbreakable to become the inaugural champion.
Quiet and confident, @SteveMaclin defends the TNA International Championship against @TheEricYoung NEXT at #TNARebellion!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/9VNO4d2Fip
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@SteveMaclin turns his body into a weapon, taking out the entire Northern Armory with a massive dive!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/WX3ZWsRFc4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
CRASH and BURN! @SteveMaclin
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/M54g8Upep4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@TheEricYoung nails @SteveMaclin with a Top Rope Elbow Drop!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/GcDiOnv0Ti
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@thejudasicarus, @proTWilliams and @TheEricYoung unleashed a BRUTAL attack on @SteveMaclin after the match!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/iebKv9Irg5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
