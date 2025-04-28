Steve Maclin Defeats Eric Young, Keeps Hold On International Title At TNA Rebellion

Steve Maclin’s first defense of his TNA International Championship is in the books as he retained against Eric Young at TNA Rebellion. Maclin picked up the win against Young on Sunday’s PPV in his first defense since winning the title at Unbreakable.

After the match, the Northern Armory came down and attacked Maclin along with Young and hung him over the top rope with a chain. Maclin won the title in a three-way match against Young and AJ Francis at Unbreakable to become the inaugural champion.