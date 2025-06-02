Steve Maclin & Deonna Purrazzo Complete 2025 Tunnel to Towers Climb

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo participated in the 2025 Tunnel to Towers Climb over the weekend. Purrazzo posted to Twitter on Sunday and shared a photo of herself and Maclin after the charity event, writing:

“A HUGE thank you to everyone who supported us in the lead up to the @Tunnel2Towers Tower Climb.”

The Tower Climb honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller’s sacrifice on 9/11 when he ran on foot in 60 pounds of gear through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and gave his life to help save others. You can find out more about Tunnels to Towers here.