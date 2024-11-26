– During a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, TNA’s Steve Maclin spoke about his wife, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo, and if it’s difficult not to work in the same place anymore. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

Steve Maclin on if it’s difficult not to work the same place as his wife: “It is and it isn’t. It’s fun to see the hunger back in her right now because she got to such a high point in TNA, or IMPACT at the time, where she was a multi-time world champion, tag team champion of the Knockouts, and now she’s gotta go reinvent herself in a way to a new audience at AEW.”

On seeing her hunger in AEW: “That to me is awesome to see because she’s hungry again. She’s never lost her hunger, but she’s got a little bit more oomph behind what she’s doing, she’s got a little bit more of a spark, and she’s hungry for that spot, and that’s what she’s fighting for, and I enjoy to watch that because that’s how our house is. We want to be the best at what we do.”

Deonna Purrazzo lost to Anna Jay over the weekend during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2024.