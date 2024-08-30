Steve Maclin Has Enjoyed Seeing Deonna Purrazzo Re-Establish Herself In AEW

Steve Maclin is happy to see his wife Deonna Purrazzo shine in AEW, as he noted in a new interview. Purrazzo debuted in AEW in January and has had a strong run in the company thus far, something Maclin spoke about during his recent interview with Fightful. You can see some highlights below:

On Purrazzo’s AEW run thus far: “It’s fun to see the journey of how she has to now reestablish herself. For how much she accomplished when she was with TNA and Impact for being a multi-champion, tag team champion, and just for her to go from that high and then make her debut and then now she has to work again—and I love seeing her work just because when my wife’s driven, get the fuck out of her way. You really need to because it she doesn’t take no for an answer. If she wants something she’s going to go and get it and it’s the best thing to see even with her just vignettes that she just shot. We got to do that together and it was fun to help kind of like produce behind the scenes with her and like, ‘Oh, maybe do this,’ and we’re getting the candles set up. I’m like, ‘Nope, get this in there.’ ‘Cause we’re doing the camera angles. We had two different shots. ‘No, get it like this,’ and then if you want to see if I made my AEW debut in that vignette, I kind of did with my hand on the wine…. No, I did not make my AEW debut, please.

“But no, it was just really cool to just see her vision and try to help her just kind of get that across and what she wanted. Then she shot it herself and brought it to work and then they put it on television for her. So like, that’s just a testament to her hard work and her vision of what she sees and where she wants to go. For the story with her and Thunder now, I know it’s kind of been a little bit stop and go, but they’re getting the momentum, I think. I think the girls there, especially, are fighting more and more now to get television time, and they’re they’re killing it. Tony and Mariah, that story alone. I told Dee when tha Dynamite ended, I was like, ‘That was fricking beautiful.’ The shot was great. That’s just good television. But for her and Thunder now and just her sinking her teeth into a story, it’s just fun to see. My wife just wants to kick ass. She wants to be the best and she is, and she’s getting there. It’s just you’re reestablishing with a new crowd and people are getting to understand you and obviously at the beginning, she was a baby face, which was very confusing because my wife is not a baby face. Well, she’s a good person, but not a good person, if that makes sense. Yes, she is very much a mob wife and it’s the best thing in the world and I love it. She’s really honing into her Jersey and Italian background. So it’s just fun to see and I’m proud of her every time.”

On Purrazzo using some of his moves on Dynamite: “That made me laugh. It made me think back to when Shawn Michaels was wrestling Leif Cassidy back, and Bret was on commentary and then Bret’s like, ‘He’s doing my moves.’ Then I’m sitting there on the couch and I’m texting Blake and, ‘I’m like my wife’s doing my moves on Dynamite… This bitch!’ But no, she did it to pop me and it really got me. I’m like, ‘Hell yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Use it, just use it.’ I was like ‘That’s it’s awesome,’ ‘cause if she’s getting it over that means if I have a one day go there and I do it people will be like —- well, I don’t know might they might think I’m stealing from my wife, but it’s just pretty cool to just see.”