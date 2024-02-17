Steve Maclin Excited For Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW Run

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin commented on Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW debut and how excited he is to see what she can do in a new company. He was at TNA Hard to Kill she had her first AEW match.

He said: “We were chatting back and forth. I know she was watching the pre-show to watch me and she was happy with what I did. Then obviously I need to go back and watch it because I recorded Collision, but she did well from what I see on the internet and Twitter. She did well and she’s gonna do what she always does. She’s gonna break everybody’s arm. I’d throw a ‘bitch’ in there, but I’m not gonna degrade women that way. They’re in the age of the Virtuouso right now over in AEW right now and I’m excited for what my wife has up ahead. But both of us just love to take over wherever we’re at.”