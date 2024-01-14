Steve Maclin On Being a Fan of TNA’s X-Division Growing Up

Steve Maclin recently recalled how he first became a fan of TNA, citing the company’s X-Division as the reason. Maclin spoke with Fightful for an interview ahead of last night’s Hard to Kill and talked about his appreciation of the X-Division and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On first becoming a fan of TNA: “I started training at the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey and it was about a year and a half before I was signed. So the goal was always WWE. I grew up in the north east, that was the promotion. There was no mid-south for me growing up. I enjoyed WCW, but the cruiserweight side of it, then I’d flip to RAW and watch RAW. Then when TNA came along, it was right after WCW folded and the X-Division is what drew me to TNA just ‘cause it was different.”

On the nostalgia factor of the TNA name returning: “That’s, I think, what draws anyone to anything nowadays. What’s different? What’s new? What’s fresh? The old saying of what’s old is new, TNA coming back is the old, but it’s still new because people want that. They want that nostalgia. They want the TNA chant. For Scott to stand there in the middle of the ring and say, ‘We’re fucking back,’ it’s pretty cool because now I’m like, ‘I get to say it as much as I want. The boss is saying it and not getting fined, I’ll take care of it.’ But it’s just cool.”