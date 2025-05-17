– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbook’s Jeremy Lambert and Joe Pearl on In The Weeds, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed his recent bloody Dog Collar Match against Eric Young on TNA Impact. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Steve Maclin on fighting through the copious amounts of blood: “I was perfectly okay with that. It was very hard to see towards the end. Once you see me giving Judas the backdrop, hit shirt skimmed my face so everything draped over my eyes. I’m waiting for Travis to come in and I see him charging me. I was like, ‘I guess I’ll throw one.’ Didn’t know where it was going to land. We got to where we needed to and somehow he was upside down. I caught him, hit him with a backbreaker, which was nice.”

On how it was hard to see and manipulare around: “I enjoyed that I came out on top in that moment, but it was very hard to see and hard to manipulate around, but the entire match I was very coherent and very responsive to the referee asking me every ten seconds, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘Yes, I’m fine. Leave me the fuck alone.’”

Maclin defeated Eric Young to retain his title in the recent bout.