Steve Maclin Explains How He Found Out He Would Be Impact’s World Heavyweight Champion

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective, Steve Maclin shared some details about his journey to winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship and the changes that occurred along the way (via Fightful). Maclin explained how the initial plans were altered by Bully Ray and how the ensuing elements helped raise the stakes with Josh Alexander. While Alexander wasn’t able to defend due to injury, Maclin said he was satisfied with the resulting story, particularly spotlighting the fact that he and his wife, Deonna Purrazzo, won titles concurrently. You can find some highlights from Maclin and watch the full interview below.

On when he learned that he was headed for a title win: “I kind of knew about a month before that I was going over, and then I always just go into things with wrestling. Things always change, and I try to keep a clear head of not getting my hopes up. So I’m not disappointed. So I always keep my standards pretty low and everything. That’s one thing I learned in the Marine Corps, is keep your standards pretty low because you’re going to be disappointed at some point.”

On how the narrative changed over time: “I’ll worry about it when I get out there, is it cool to know ahead of time? Where we’re going for the story? Because originally, I was supposed to go towards the title at Bound for Glory win in the Call Your Own Shot, but then Bully came in, changed it, and it actually helped me in the long run with the storyline as well. Because then it went to Bully [Ray] and Josh [Alexander] built Josh up even more, and then it was building even more for me and Josh where we knew it was going to be Josh and I at Rebellion.”

On finally getting the title at the same show as Purrazzo’s victory: “How are we going to get there? Plans changed. But, being told that I was going to win was awesome, and even for my wife to win the title on the same night made it even cooler because we never imagined that to happen. We did expect to be champions at some point together, but never on the same night, winning and especially her main eventing with Jordynne [Grace]. They killed it. I was so happy for her, so proud of her.”