– During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin discussed a potential return to WWE and if he’d be interested in going back. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steve Maclin on if he’d be interested in a WWE return: “Depends on the situation where I’m at. Maybe, I don’t know. I wouldn’t mind, but I would also know how to speak up, more or less when I can speak up too, because now I go back to times where, ‘Oh, I should’ve said no to this,’ or spoken up here or say no to this in a tactful way without saying outright, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’ We’ll see.”

On reinventing himself after leaving WWE: “I put everything on my shoulders the day I was let go. I’m getting my vignettes done, I’m getting my character, I want to show everybody who I am. Then when I stepped foot in Impact, I looked around and a few matches went by and it was, ‘Okay, cool, I think I can be a guy here.'”