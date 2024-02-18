Steve Maclin Is Seeking ‘High Value Targets’ In TNA, Recalls World Title Run

Steve Maclin is looking to get back into the TNA World Title picture this year, as he noted in a new interview. Maclin spoke with Fightful for a new interview where he discussed his plans for 2024 and more. You can see some highlights below:

On his plans for opponents going forward: “Obviously my next opponent—obviously when this airs—will be Nic Nemeth. That’s who I’m going after. Like I said last year, towards the end of the year, I only go after high value targets now. I’m a former World Champion. I’m only going after people after that title and if you’re in this business—and I say it all the time and legends say it all the time—if you’re not in this business and going after the World title, or any title, what are you doing? I would love to—even the reveal of the new titles, by the way—when I saw the new World title, I was like, ‘I want that.’ The man makes the title, the title doesn’t make the man is the old saying.”

On looking to get back into the title picture: “So I’ve flourished when I had the title. I wanted to put all the weight on my back and I want to get back to that position where I have the chip on my shoulder and, also, when you have the World title you should still have a chip on your shoulder. Never change the way your mentality works when you’re working towards something. Seeing what Moose is doing and seeing what him and Shelley did, Shelley was one hell of a champion, one hell of a competitor. I have a lot of respect for him. Still kind of sour towards losing to him because of an exposed turnbuckle and my groin giving out on me in Australia in my rematch. I’m still waiting on that rematch. But, yeah, it’s always a mountain to climb.”