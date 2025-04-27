Steve Maclin Hopes To Make TNA International Title A ‘True’ Global Title

Steve Maclin has laid out his aspirations of defending the TNA International Championship all over the world. Maclin spoke with Wrestling-Infos for a new interview and wasked about possibly defending the title in promotions in other countries.

“I hope so,” Maclin said (per Fightful). “That’s up to independent promotions over there, but that’s also on TNA management to get us over there, to Germany, to everywhere in the UK, all over Europe, and all across the globe.”

He continued, “I plan to make this an International Championship, a true international championship, and just try to defend it anywhere I can and also bringing in talent from all over the globe to TNA as well, to get them on television, to get those names that aren’t known very well, and to give them a shot. If they want a shot at this title, please step right up and cross that line.”

Before he can do that, Maclin must defend the title against Eric Young at tonight’s TNA Rebellion.