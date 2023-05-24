– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin reflected on his run in WWE and why he’s not bitter about it. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s more of a ‘thank you’ than anything too, it’s not a ‘rub it in your face.’ People are like, ‘Oh, you must be bitter with WWE,’ and no, I learned so much in the seven-and-a-half years I was there. I was stuck in the Performance Center for six-and-a-half of it. And then to debut in the PC, everything just felt wrong. It didn’t feel right at that time. When you look back at ‘things happen for a reason,’ they really do. Being released was the blessing in disguise that I never knew I had.”

At Friday’s Impact Under Siege event, Steve Maclin will defend his Impact World Championship against PCO in a No DQ Match. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada.