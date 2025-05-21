Steve Maclin Reflects On How Feud With Eric Young Changed Along The Way

Steve Maclin’s feud with Eric Young diverged from the original plans in some ways over the course of the storyline, something Maclin recently weighed in on. Maclin defeated Young in a bloody Dog Collar match on Impact earlier this month, ending a lengthy storyline between them that included them being allies and then violent enemies. The TNA International Champion weighed in on how some outside elements caused changes to the storyline and left a few incongruities in terms of continuity, such as how Young found Maclin during a vignette that took place last month, during an conversation with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds.

“He’s Eric Young,” Maclin said with a laugh. “He’s a ghost who travels through walls and time. It was supposed to be a year long story that we built up and certain things changed behind the scenes and we were supposed to win the tag titles at one point. People got released and some people were leaving the company. Things changed, so it changed our entire dynamic and storyline. We wanted to have a good run with it and build that bond and brotherhood, but certain things happened and we have to change things up.”

He continued, “We got to the finish we wanted with the dog collar match, which I felt was perfect for what we wanted. Would I have loved a little bit more time on pay-per-view? Yes, but I also look at the outcome and response online with the amount of blood and also getting more eyes on the TNA app for TNA iMPACT! That means way more to me now, getting more eyes on the show every Thursday night and viewership that way than it is sometimes on a pay-per-view because it’s a main event, people will always remember it, it’s on the TNA+ app for reruns and you can go on Instagram and see posts of me all bloody.”

Maclin will defend the title next against Matt Cardona at Friday’s TNA Under Siege.