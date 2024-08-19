Steve Maclin On Joe Hendry Capitalizing On His Popularity, Hopes For Singles Match With Him

Steve Maclin is happy to see Joe Hendry embracing his popularity and while he doesn’t care about Hendry’s social media numbers, he’d like to get in the ring with him. Maclin spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked about Hendry’s rise, and you can see a couple highlights below:

On Hendry’s social media numbers: “No, no, I don’t care about Spotify. I care about what happens in the ring. He cares more about the Spotify and the ratings that he gets on his views and YouTube. I’m more about the pro wrestling side of things. It’s great. No, it’s great for him, but it’s going to die down eventually. No, we’re not. If you believe in him, good for you.”

On Hendry embracing his popularity: “I think he’s embracing it, which is great. He’s believing in himself. As much as people are believing in him, he’s believing in himself more and more that he’s getting out there and getting the reps. He’s someone that I eventually, hopefully, get a one-on-one with ‘cause I think that would be a great program as well. I’d get a lot out of him and he would get a lot out of me on the flip side of things for just making each other better. For the entertainment side, he is what pro wrestling kind of really is, is entertainment. It’s the entertainment side of things. But I’m very happy for him and his success. He got my number a few months back. So he’s another one that I’m looking forward to hopefully getting n the ring again with one on one.”