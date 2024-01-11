wrestling / News
Steve Maclin Would Like Another Run At The TNA X-Division Championship
Steve Maclin says that he would be interested in another shot at the TNA X-Division Championship. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and expressed interest in possibly making a run at the title.
“I think we talked about that, too, in interviews,” he said. “The X-Division is just whatever you want it to be. That’s what I was always drawn to in TNA back in the day with AJ and Joe. It was a mix of styles, and that’s cool when you get those clashes ‘cause when it’s the same thing over and over again—you get high flyer and high flyer, it’s great, but there’s something missing sometimes or that element in the match that makes it special.”
He continued, “I just think that’s what makes the X-Division perfect. Would I love to go back after the X-Division title? Yes. So who knows what the new merger with TNA coming back, the rebrand.”
