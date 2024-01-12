Steve Maclin Weighs In On Matches That He Knew Were Special While Still In The Ring

Steve Maclin has had a number of memorable matches in his career, and he recently discussed the bouts he knew where special while he was still in them. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview promoting this weekend’s Hard to Kill and you can see some highlights below:

On matches he knew were special while they were still ongoing: “There’s times. I think I had one with Trey when we had the Hard to Kill match. There was a few moments in that match where it was slowed down, getting heat, I’m beating the crap out of him, and I’m like, ‘Thisis a good moment. This is working the way that I envisioned it and how I saw it to be.’ With Shelley, just as soon as the bell rang, we looked at each other. I have a lot of respect for him for what he’s done in this business for the amount of years, and he’s kind of been a mentor to me as well. It was one of those cool moments where we finally got to do this.”

On his match with Josh Alexander: “Even me and Josh. Behind the scenes, Josh and I have become really close friends. We have very similar taste in wrestling, so it’s really cool to have that friendship, but to be able to do that, that’s one of those ones I do wish we could have back. Because we both came back from injury, it was my first match back in the ring in a few months after I tore my groin. It was one of those ones where it was good, but it wasn’t what it should have been. At least to me. I know a lot of fans loved it.”