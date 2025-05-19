Steve Maclin Wants Wrestlers To Do More To Take Care Of Their Mental Health

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin spoke about what he’d like wrestlers to do in the future in order to better care for their mental health. Maclin is a former Marine and has previously worked with non-profits to help veterans and first responders. He’d like to introduce aspects from that into wrestling. He had a vignette on TNA Impact that showed him writing in a journal, which fans compared to B Rabbit in 8 Mile.

He said: “For the B-Rabbit comments, I was laughing hysterically. I saw some of the outtakes on those. I wanted to try to introduce journaling with mental health and PTSD, how do I bring that into my story and kind of show people that. Maybe people are thinking I’m B-Rabbiting the hell out of it, full on 8 Mile, but it’s something I’ve done and I know others do as well. If you can’t get it out there verbally, you have to put it on paper so it’s like speaking to someone. A lot of the times, I would have conversations with friends that aren’t here or a loved one that I want to reach or talk to, just to get something off my chest or off my mind. That’s something I thought I could incorporate. It was Eric Tompkins who originally had the idea of, ‘Do you journal in real life?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Let’s bring this into the story and see how it goes.’ It was another way of sprinkling a little bit of me in there and getting more detail into it. We’re working down that path and elaborating more. We’ll get there.“