Steve Maclin Revealed To Have Minor Skull Fracture From Match On Last Week’s Impact

TNA has announced that Steve Maclin isn’t cleared to compete, having suffered a minor skull fracture on last week’s Impact. It was revealed on this week’s show that Maclin had the minor skull fracture as well as multiple lacerations and extreme blood loss as a result of his match with Eric Young on last week’s show.

While Maclin was not cleared to compete on this week’s show, he is still set to defend the TNA International Championship against Matt Cardona at TNA Under Siege next Friday.