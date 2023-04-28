Steve Maclin Says On-Screen Pairing With Deonna Purrazzo Would Have to Make Sense

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo have not depicted their real-life relationship on screen, and Maclin said that it should only happen if it makes sense. Maclin appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and was asked about the possibility of having an on-screen connection between the two.

“It’s been talked about, but it’s also if it makes sense,” Maclin said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’re both in different directions right now, which creatively, we only want it to make sense. Anything we do, we want to make sense in this business. So, why are we doing this? If it’s to come and happen down the road, then so be it. We’re open to it. But right now, we’re both focusing on just being the best in our division.”

Maclin is the current Impact World Champion, while Purrazzo is the reigning Knockouts Champion.