Steve Maclin Weighs In On TNA’s New Policy Around Blood

Steve Maclin recently shared his thoughts on TNA’s new policy banning the use of blading and heavy blood. TNA instituted a policy earlier this month putting an end to heavy use of blood as well as blading, which made Maclin’s Dog Collar match against Eric Young on last week’s Impact the last one for the foreseeable future. Maclin was asked about the situation in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“The past few pay-per-views, with the Dog Collar Match, you had Santana and Ali killing it at Rebellion, and then you had the Barbed Wire Massacre at Unbreakable, the same night that I won the International Championship,” Maclin said. “There’s a lot of blood recently. So I think that’s their way of scaling it back a little bit and kind of making it mean more for when it does happen again.”

He continued, “I was perfectly fine. Referee was checking on me the entire match. Asa [Andrew] was right there to check me and docs as soon as I came to the back. I was perfectly fine, too. Then went straight to the table. EMTs were trying to start to wrap me up and stop the bleeding, and I told them to get off of me right away so I can cut my promo, please. This is money right now, so let’s use this. It doesn’t come free. So it was kind of nice. Then Carlos, Dreamer, everybody, majority of the roster, mainly my wife was right there looking at me, smiling, knowing you’re just an idiot. There’s no in-between for me. It’s just either I’m gonna do something full-heartedly and put every bit of it into it, or I’m not gonna do it at all,” he continued. “That’s when I tell people, like the day you know I’m hurt, is when you look at my wife and she’s actually concerned.”

Maclin retained his International Championship in the bloody bout against Young on last week’s show.