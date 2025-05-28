Steve Maclin On Taking Part In Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb, Reflects On TNA’s Momentum

Steve Maclin is going to be part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb next month, and he spoke about the importance of the event in a new interview. Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo will take part in this year’s Tower Climb, which honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller’s sacrifice on 9/11 when he ran on foot in 60 pounds of gear through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and gave his life to help save others. You can find out more about Tunnels to Towers here.

Maclin spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson about the run, his personal experience on 9/11 and TNA’s current momentum, plus more. You can see some highlights below:

On Siller: “You talk about a hero—Siller just grabbed his gear and ran. No second thought. That’s a calling very few people truly understand.”

On his personal experience on 9/11: “I grew up in Rutherford, New Jersey. From my backyard, I could see the New York skyline. I could see Giants Stadium. On 9/11, I was a freshman in high school, and I remember how surreal and confusing it all was. I remember going to school, seeing things unfold, being sent home early. My dad just sat there, playing his guitar, and we watched everything on TV. Later that day, I went to the parking garage in my hometown and looked out at the skyline—something was missing. It was a weird feeling, and I was confused. But I knew our country was attacked, and I knew I had to do something. That day set me on the path to who I’ve become… My dad was Army. My uncle was a Marine. My grandfather served too. But it wasn’t something they pushed on me. Still, after 9/11, I just knew—this is what I need to do.”

On what the climb means to him: “This isn’t just another workout. The emotional toll is going to be heavier than the physical one. I don’t know what that moment’s going to feel like yet, but I imagine it’ll be like when my wife and I visited Pearl Harbor. You just feel it—the eerie silence, the weight of history. Something horrible happened there, but there’s still life. That’s what I expect when we reach the 104th floor.”

On how he and Purrazzo got involved with Tunnel to Towers: “When I was in WWE, I worked with Hire Heroes USA and Tribute to the Troops. But now, with TNA, I have more freedom. Deonna and I got linked up with Tunnel to Towers through her publicist Joanna, and now we’re doing everything we can to support them… If we can give just a little bit of our time, just a few hours of discomfort and effort, it’s nothing compared to what was lost that day. We climb for those who can’t.”

On the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s efforts to help veterans and first responders: “Imagine your world falling apart. And then someone shows up and says, ‘We’re covering your mortgage.’ That’s life-changing. That’s what this foundation does.”

On his TNA International Championship win: “It meant everything to be the first International Champion. I didn’t even think about it until someone pointed it out—AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, they were the first champions of their divisions. Now I’m in the history books, too. It adds pressure, but it’s the good kind.”

On TNA’s momentum: “It feels like NXT in 2014—the buzz, the talent influx, the hunger. We’re a brand that’s patched its wounds and is stronger for it. Every crowd—from El Paso to Vegas to L.A.—gets hotter.”

On how to help veterans: “Veterans are the most neglected part of our community. They deal with suicide, mental health struggles, amputations, homelessness. It’s unacceptable. If you see someone struggling, just ask them, ‘Are you good?’ It’s okay not to be okay sometimes. That small check-in could change someone’s life.”