Steve Maclin On Why He Wants A Match With Josh Alexander

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin spoke about why he wanted a match with Josh Alexander, and how he knew their paths would cross. The two were set to face each other at Rebellion earlier this month before Alexander suffered an injury.

Maclin said: “When he was X-Division Champion. I kind of knew that’s where we were going to go because we both knew we wanted to work together and that’s where ‘there is something here.’ Our styles clash, but also gel together so much and I think it makes for the perfect match-up. I watching the Bret (Hart) and (Steve) Austin documentary on A&E and it’s funny to watch that story and be like, ‘Oh shit, this is kind of us, in a way,’ and we could take a little bit of that. It’s fun to bounce ideas off each other. There is that competition between us as well, and that is somebody that I’m looking forward to, once he is healthy, to challenge me for my IMPACT World Title. I know he says he didn’t lose it, but injuries happen, don’t be overzealous and be prideful in what you do, I guess.“