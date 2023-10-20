Steve Maclin On Facing PCO, Says He’s Impact’s Jason Vorhees

PCO is supernaturally strong and resilient on screen with Impact Wrestling, and Steve Maclin has equated him to Jason Voorhees. Maclin spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and equated PCO to the iconic Friday the 13th slasher; you can check out some highlights from the conversation below (per Fightful):

On whether PCO is the Michael Myers of Impact: “I think he’s Jason Voorhees. He’s more Jason just because of the evolution of Jason. He got electrocuted, brought back to life. He’s under water, so many different ways he was brought back to life, he’s not human.”

On facing PCO: “It blows my mind but for as much as he can take, I’ve obviously shown that I can overcome him, something that Bully never did. It’s one of those things, you don’t know what you’re gonna get from him at times other than knowing he can take it, take it, and take it. For some reason, a nut shot works, at least he’s still got his [nuts] down there I guess.”